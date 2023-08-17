Short Interest in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Rises By 7.7%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,040,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 9,320,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.88. 2,450,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,126,829. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $131.67 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $325,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 591,200 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,773,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,453,000 after acquiring an additional 409,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.
ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.21.
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
