Short Interest in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Expands By 7.8%

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance
Shares of HISF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.44. 4,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $46.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a $0.1528 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st.
Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
