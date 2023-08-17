Short Interest in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Drops By 8.3%

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First United

First United Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First United by 9.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of First United during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First United by 7.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First United during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First United stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.27. 9,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. First United has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $20.94. The company has a market cap of $109.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.83.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). First United had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Analysts forecast that First United will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

First United Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

