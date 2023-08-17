Short Interest in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN) Rises By 5.6%

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Forbion European Acquisition Stock Down 0.4 %

FRBN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,069. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59. Forbion European Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forbion European Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Forbion European Acquisition by 739.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Forbion European Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forbion European Acquisition

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

