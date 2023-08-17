Short Interest in Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Drops By 7.9%

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,107,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 2,286,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fortnox AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of FNOXF stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. Fortnox AB has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77.
About Fortnox AB (publ)
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fortnox AB (publ)
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortnox AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortnox AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.