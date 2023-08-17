Short Interest in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Declines By 11.5%

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,790,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 16,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. Citigroup lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 0.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $216,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,690,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,459,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639,876 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPK traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 288,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

