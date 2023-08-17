Short Interest in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Decreases By 12.2%

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 703,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $539,449.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,373,578.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $539,449.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,373,578.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $74,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,223.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $937,981 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 2,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,821,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,252 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $76,802,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,080,000 after acquiring an additional 882,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $47,584,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 927,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,049,000 after purchasing an additional 688,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

GWRE stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $81.09. The company had a trading volume of 30,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,623. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $86.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.80.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $207.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.08 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

