Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Expands By 7.6%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.1 %

HBANL traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,218. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4298 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.