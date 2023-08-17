Short Interest in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Declines By 11.3%

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 813,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on JHG shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.90 to $27.70 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $137,926.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,360.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 186.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:JHG opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $516.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

