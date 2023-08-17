Short Interest in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Drops By 13.2%

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 487,200 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 561,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.98%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,056.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 20,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,149.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,056.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,676,000 after purchasing an additional 709,547 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,753 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 417.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,366 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 26,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 8.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 989,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73,667 shares during the period. 40.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRP shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

