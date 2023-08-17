Short Interest in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Decreases By 17.7%

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

National Vision Trading Up 2.3 %

National Vision stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.65. 1,353,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18. National Vision has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. National Vision had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $525.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of National Vision

In other news, Director D Randolph Peeler purchased 22,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,224.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,982,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,897,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,660,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,168,000 after buying an additional 1,754,382 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,589,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after buying an additional 1,070,444 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on National Vision from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on National Vision

National Vision Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.