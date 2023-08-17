Short Interest in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Grows By 6.1%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

HCC stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.39. 64,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,322. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.79 and a quick ratio of 8.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $26.37 and a 1-year high of $44.82.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.39). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $379.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% in the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

