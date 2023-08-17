Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SSTK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

SSTK stock opened at $42.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $60.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $81.23.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $285,467.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,093,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,569,122.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 171,779 shares of company stock worth $9,016,658 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

