Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

TSE SIA opened at C$11.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.37. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$10.32 and a 12-month high of C$13.98. The firm has a market cap of C$871.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.18.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

About Sienna Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.