Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of LWSCF remained flat at $8.78 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Featured Articles

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

