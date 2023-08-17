Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Sienna Senior Living Price Performance
Shares of LWSCF remained flat at $8.78 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sienna Senior Living
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.