SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 40,458 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 30,089 shares.The stock last traded at $2.19 and had previously closed at $2.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered SIGNA Sports United from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.90 to $1.90 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

SIGNA Sports United Stock Down 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of SIGNA Sports United

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading

