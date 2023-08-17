SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,123,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,900 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $15,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 81.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SILV shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SilverCrest Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$11.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.04.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

