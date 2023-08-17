Simplify Asset Management Inc. Sells 340 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Amgen Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $265.02 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.18 and a 200-day moving average of $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $141.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.