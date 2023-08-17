Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,127,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,638 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,360 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 9,408.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 476.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,099,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 1,734,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SIRI opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

