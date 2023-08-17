SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SITC. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SITE Centers

SITE Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SITC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.24. 114,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.56. SITE Centers has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $15.13.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.16 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SITE Centers

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 90.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 83.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 826.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.