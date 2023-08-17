SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of SJW opened at $67.86 on Thursday. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $57.51 and a 52 week high of $83.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. SJW Group had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. SJW Group's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,211 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,070,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,796,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SJW Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,613,000 after purchasing an additional 211,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SJW Group by 610.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after purchasing an additional 203,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

