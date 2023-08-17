Slate Grocery REIT (SRRTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SRRTF stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. Slate Grocery REIT has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $12.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

