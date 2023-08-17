Slate Grocery REIT (SRRTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTFGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SRRTF stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. Slate Grocery REIT has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $12.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SRRTF

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)

