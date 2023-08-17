Slate Office REIT (SOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
Slate Office REIT Stock Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.
