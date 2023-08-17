Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE ZZZ traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$24.03. 9,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,780. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$834.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.77. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$19.66 and a 12 month high of C$29.29.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$217.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$225.05 million. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.4563567 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

