Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CL King started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.83.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNA

Snap-on Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $267.69 on Thursday. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $200.75 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.56 and a 200 day moving average of $259.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at $22,966,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,244 shares of company stock worth $15,473,850 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $208,645,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.