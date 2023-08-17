Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Given Buy Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $324.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 888 reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $296.83.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $266.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,377. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.25. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $200.75 and a 1 year high of $297.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,244 shares of company stock worth $15,473,850 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 968.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,881,000 after buying an additional 4,849,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,490,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter worth approximately $108,803,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,284,000 after purchasing an additional 120,846 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

