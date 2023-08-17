Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.40.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,204,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,748. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $205.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $227,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,836,721.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $97,264.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $227,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,836,721.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 633,713 shares of company stock valued at $112,350,424. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 111.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

