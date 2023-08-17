SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ENRG) Trading Down 2%

SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ENRG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60. Approximately 499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

SoFi Smart Energy ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Get SoFi Smart Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SoFi Smart Energy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENRG. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Smart Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Smart Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SoFi Smart Energy ETF by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 14,946 shares in the last quarter.

SoFi Smart Energy ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Smart Energy ETF (ENRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iClima Distributed Renewable Energy index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global companies of any market size that enable the practice of distributed energy generation. ENRG was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by SoFi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Smart Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Smart Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.