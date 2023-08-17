Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Trading Down 0.5%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.51. 502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on STWRY

Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36.

(Get Free Report)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Business, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.