Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Shares of SON stock opened at $55.49 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average is $59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,631,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,539,000 after buying an additional 76,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,312,000 after buying an additional 179,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,566,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,481,000 after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,256,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,659,000 after purchasing an additional 99,088 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

