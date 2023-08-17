Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Source Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

SOR stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,843. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.92.

In related news, Director Mark L. Lipson purchased 1,315 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,838.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,241.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 76.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Source Capital by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Source Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

