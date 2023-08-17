Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This is a boost from Source Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Source Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Source Capital Stock Performance

SOR stock opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $39.99.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Source Capital

In other Source Capital news, Director Mark L. Lipson bought 1,315 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,838.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,241.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $572,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Source Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Source Capital by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Source Capital in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.