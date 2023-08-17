Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on September 29th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

Source Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Source Capital Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SOR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.15. 25,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,858. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $39.99.

Insider Activity at Source Capital

Institutional Trading of Source Capital

In other news, Director Mark L. Lipson purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.90 per share, with a total value of $49,838.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,241.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 76.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Source Capital by 19.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Source Capital by 83.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Source Capital by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Source Capital by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

