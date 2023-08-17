South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 91,300 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.8% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $36,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 119.8% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 161,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 87,922 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 75,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 320.4% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 145,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,927,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,299,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.16. The company has a market cap of $205.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

