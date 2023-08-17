South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,692 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,469 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $998,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.97. 1,056,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,077. The company has a market cap of $137.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.08. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.28.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

