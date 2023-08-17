South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,900 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.16% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $9,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCLH. Truist Financial cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,976.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,505 shares in the company, valued at $17,084,752.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.98. 6,674,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,560,432. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 863.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

