South Dakota Investment Council Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $20,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after buying an additional 4,712,819 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 115,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $903,771,000 after purchasing an additional 205,714 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,390,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.68.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,025 shares of company stock worth $13,629,195. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.27. 1,318,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,342. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average of $84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $100.57.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

