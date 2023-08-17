South Dakota Investment Council Has $25.76 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,849 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.5% of South Dakota Investment Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,545,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,427,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $514.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,581. The stock has a market cap of $234.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $503.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $552.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.26.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

