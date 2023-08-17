South Dakota Investment Council Has $8.73 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 144.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,122 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in M&T Bank by 29.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 37.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in M&T Bank by 60.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.35. 238,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,949. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.58 and its 200-day moving average is $131.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $192.56.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 21st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

