South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 51,041 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 122.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,041 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $12,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,931 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $191,256,000 after acquiring an additional 610,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,608,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 558,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after purchasing an additional 419,877 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $768,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,938,458. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $148.30. The stock had a trading volume of 638,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,796. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.95. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

