South Dakota Investment Council Raises Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,901 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $707,950,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,603,000 after purchasing an additional 640,899 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,266,000 after purchasing an additional 359,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 576,398 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,452,000 after purchasing an additional 340,716 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,357 shares of company stock worth $10,022,568. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $343.71. 428,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,145. The company has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $348.30 and its 200 day moving average is $327.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.57 and a 12-month high of $367.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

