South Dakota Investment Council Sells 15,200 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in PVH were worth $14,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PVH by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in PVH by 17.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Up 0.1 %

PVH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.77. The company had a trading volume of 221,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,310. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.77.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 4.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on PVH

PVH Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.