South Dakota Investment Council Sells 34,520 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,520 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.7% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.10. 3,345,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,783,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

