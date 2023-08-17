South Dakota Investment Council Sells 63,459 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,752 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 63,459 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.17% of Tapestry worth $17,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Tapestry by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.49. 3,541,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,345. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average of $42.09. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

A number of research firms have commented on TPR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global cut shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

