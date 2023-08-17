Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SCCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $80.34 on Thursday. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The stock has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.89.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $43,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,613.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $43,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,414 shares in the company, valued at $471,613.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $274,404. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,595,000 after buying an additional 756,555 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after buying an additional 2,789,376 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,326,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after buying an additional 15,306 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 14.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,093,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,912,000 after buying an additional 390,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

