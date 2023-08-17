SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $83.24 million for the quarter.

SouthGobi Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SGQRF opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. SouthGobi Resources has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.13.

SouthGobi Resources Company Profile

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. The company primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. Its flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

