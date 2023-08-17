SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $83.24 million for the quarter.
SouthGobi Resources Stock Performance
Shares of SGQRF opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. SouthGobi Resources has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.13.
SouthGobi Resources Company Profile
