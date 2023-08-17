Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.17.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE SWN traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $6.66. 15,555,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,013,740. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4,881.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

