SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. SpartanNash updated its FY23 guidance to $2.20-2.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.35 EPS.

SpartanNash Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:SPTN traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $23.95. 37,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.22%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 9,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $197,437.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,249.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after buying an additional 25,649 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on SPTN

About SpartanNash

(Get Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.