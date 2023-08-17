SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is L & S Advisors Inc’s 4th Largest Position

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6,821.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 86,562 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.3% of L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.50. 2,878,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,115,781. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.29.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

