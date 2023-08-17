SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND) Shares Down 0%

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.71 and last traded at $26.71. Approximately 3,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.71.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.0669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.
The SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (MBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to invest in US municipal bonds with varying credit quality. The portfolio targets a weighted average maturity of 5-12 years. MBND was launched on Feb 3, 2021 and is managed by State Street.
