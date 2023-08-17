SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND) Shares Down 0%

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.71 and last traded at $26.71. Approximately 3,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93.

Get SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.0669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF ( BATS:MBND Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (MBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to invest in US municipal bonds with varying credit quality. The portfolio targets a weighted average maturity of 5-12 years. MBND was launched on Feb 3, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.